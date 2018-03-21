Huntsman’s Spring Collection Proves the Power of a Classic, Expertly Cut Blazer

With the turn of the season, your fashion-focused feed becomes flooded with stories about what to fill your closet with—often with a focus on here-today, gone-tomorrow trends and buzzy new brands. While all of that is certainly fun—and an easy way to keep your wardrobe feeling fresh and modern—sometimes opting for something a bit more classic is the way to go. And when looking for the stalwarts of menswear, Savile Row is the best place to start, as the new spring collection from Huntsman—the oldest tailor on the storied street—can attest.

The collection centers around what the brand does best: expertly cut bespoke suits. Available in a host of fresh, warm-weather-ready fabrics, the blazers and trousers have been designed with the modern man in mind, featuring a sharp, slimmer fit. For a classic piece that also happens to tick off one of the season’s biggest trends, invest in one of the collection’s checked sports jackets (from $3,094)—available in both the iconic gray, beige, black, and red colorway as well as a summer-ready denim blue. All of the styles are constructed out of lightweight wool and twill, meaning that you won’t overheat when running from meeting to meeting during the height of the season. They are also designed to be more wrinkle-resistant than the more classic linen, ensuring they’ll be the first thing that goes into your suitcase on every summer getaway.

This spring, the brand has also branched out from its typically buttoned-up aesthetic by introducing essentials for dressed-down days, like cozy cashmere sweaters and ultra-luxe slippers (sweaters from $1,012, slippers from $700)—all of which can be customized through the new bespoke personalization service. The super-soft gray crewneck sweaters can be emblazoned with a host of slogans and monograms, though we are partial to the brand’s equestrian-inspired designs created as part of its first collection as the official tailor of Britain’s Cheltenham Racecourse. Pair the cheeky slogan sweaters—which are made to order—with dark denim, and if you need to add just an extra bit of polish, throw one of your new blazers on top for an elegant take on weekend dressing.