3 Modern Takes on the Humble Button-Down Shirt

Though the button-down shirt holds a sacred space in every man’s wardrobe, the day-to-day essential does not always inspire the same kind of sartorial fervor that pieces easier to play with do (think bold topcoats, embellished loafers, and patterned ties). That said, over the past few years, shirting brands new and old have been revolutionizing the wardrobe workhorse, changing the way we shop for and wear the dress shirt. The following three brands are leading the forefront of this change, bringing the dress shirt solidly into the 21st century with their completely digital, made-to-measure services and innovative fabrics.

Bombay Shirt Company

Making waves in India and the Middle East since launching in 2012, Bombay Shirt Company is the vision of a thoroughly modern shirt brand. Now, the digital-first label has landed in the U.S., opening a store in SoHo and making its extensive range of shirts available to purchase stateside for the first time. If ready-to-wear styles don’t quite tick all of the boxes for you, the brand offers a fully fledged online custom shirt service (from $70). Start by choosing from hundreds of fabrics ranging from crisp cotton poplin to luxe Japanese linen, and then hone in on the details, selecting collar styles, placket widths, button types, and thread colors. Add in a monogram or elbow patch if you’d like an extra-personalized touch. Shirts are then delivered within three weeks.

Hamilton Shirts

Though Hamilton Shirts is one of the country’s oldest clothing brands—celebrating its 135th anniversary this year—the Houston-based clothier has done an expert job at mixing heritage with modernity. For those who can’t make it into the brand’s boutique, where you can watch artisans hard at work hand-stitching custom orders or cutting patterns of best-selling shirts like the Hughes Bengal Stripe ($245), Hamilton also offers an extensive online customization program—complete with a try-on shirt service to ensure a perfect fit from the comfort of your home. A full selection of the brand’s dress, wear-everywhere sports, and Americana Lyle Lovett shirts are also available online.

Founded in 2007, Atlanta-based Sid Mashburn was ahead of the retail game—making his clubhouse-style namesake boutiques (now also in Los Angeles, Houston, Dallas, and Washington, D.C.) places for customers to come in and relax, encouraging them to browse his selection of laid-back, modern essentials at their own pace far before it became one of the fashion industry’s sweeping trends. The brand’s wide range of shirts, which includes everything from luxe handmade poplin dress shirts to perfectly relaxed flannels and breathable cottons (from $150), has earned it loyal fans around the country. Last year, the brand brought its Made-to-Measurement service into the digital age, launching video-based fittings and an easy-to-use interface, allowing you to dictate every aspect of your shirt.