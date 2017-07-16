Why a Borsalino Hat Is Every Gentleman’s Must-Have Summer Accessory

Although hats are one of summer’s non-negotiable accessories, finding the one that compliments your facial features and doesn’t overly compete with your style can be a serious challenge. This gets even harder when you are looking for a topper that will transition seamlessly from being paired with swim shorts for days out on a yacht or by the pool to worn with a suit for a summer wedding.

160-year-old Italian hat maker Borsalino makes finding a style that can do double duty a breeze with their latest collection of hot-weather ready fedoras, panama, and bowler styles. Inspired by the aesthetic of both the 1920s (a time when the company produced up to two million hats a year) and the 1960s, the collection takes classic shapes and updates them with bold and playful colors.

When the temperatures are scorching, go for a two-toned panama hat (from $240). Although the contrasting style makes a serious style statement, it also is an extremely functional design. The chocolatey brown brim ensures that your face and eyes are expertly protected from the sun, while the bright, creamy top will keep your head feeling cool and the overall style feeling light as air. Woven with expert craftsmanship in Ecuadorian straw, the hat is durable—and versatile—enough to be the only style you pack on a summertime weekend away.

For a style that will carry you into fall, try on one of Borsalino’s felt fedoras. Wear the durable and lightweight style for now on cooler days or for occasions where a more delicate straw style could become battered. When temperatures start to drop, the rollable felt style—which is available in 20 rich and vibrant colors, although we are particularly partial to this vibrant blue design ($530)—will continue to be an indispensable item in your weekend getaway bag.