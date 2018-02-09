Bottega Veneta’s New Leather Bags Pay Tribute to New York City’s Skyline

Bottega Veneta celebrates its love of the Big Apple with a capsule collection that showcases cityscapes in artistic leather bags and accessories. Available exclusively in New York for the month of February, the collection was unveiled this week in celebration of the brand’s new flagship—it’s largest worldwide.

The new 33-piece leather goods collection for men and women, called “Icons of New York,” will welcome customers on the ground floor, alongside main collection accessories. Handcrafted in the luxury house’s workshop outside Milan, each piece portrays the city’s landscapes in artfully handcrafted representations onto Bottega Veneta’s leather and iconic Intrecciato woven leather bags and phone cases.

Must-haves include the Intrecciato Manhattan Craquelé, a sleek tote with inlaid leather work that’s cut and pieced together by hand to form a rendering of the New York City street grid. A subtle embroidery on an Intrecciato Brick backpack creates the cityscape as though it were faintly drawn in a charcoal pencil. And high-rises loom imposingly on an Intrecciato Prospect tote for a graphic 3-D effect rendered in laser and embroidery work.

The multi-colored lines of the subway map is recreated on the women’s Intrecciato Tube Olimpia bag, while shadowy skyscrapers take shape through tone-on-tone embroidery in the Intrecciato Midnight Cesta shopper.

The collection is available exclusively this month at Bottega Veneta’s brand new 15,000-square-foot flagship, located in a trio of landmarked 19th century townhouses which have been combined to create the Italian luxury house’s new address at 740 Madison Avenue. The five-story boutique, like its other flagships, will also carry the label’s ready-to-wear collections for men and women. But the highlight will be the penthouse—called The Apartment—which showcases Bottega Veneta’s sleek furniture and home collection, available in fabrics and colors exclusive to New York.

After closing its Fifth Avenue flagship in 2015, the new Madison Avenue boutique marks a homecoming for the Italian luxury label. Bottega Veneta opened its first store outside of Italy on the same avenue in 1972. Creative director Tomas Maier designed the new boutique, which he has called his “gift” to his East Coast clientele.