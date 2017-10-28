Brett Johnson Is a New Menswear Store You Want to Visit

In the crowded menswear market, Brett Johnson stands out with Italian-made tailored clothes and sportswear made with luxurious textiles that have been treated and finished to deliver optimum comfort and performance. Now, you can find Johnson’s distinctive clothing in his new two-level store that opened on Mercer Street in the heart of Soho in early October.

Designed by Johnson in collaboration with Sarah Mullins and Pamela Levine, the inviting space has a VIP lounge for clients who want made-to-measure suits ($1,595-$4,000) and custom shirts ($325-$500) and want to kick back with a cocktail. The bonus is that Johnson is based in the new space and available to consult with clients on style or custom pieces.

In business just 4 years, the young American designer has quickly gained a loyal following that favors his top-quality materials and soft tailoring, as well as his slightly unique twist on classic concepts. Johnson works closely with Italian mills to combine age-old artisanship with the latest technology for fabrics that are durable yet super-soft. This season’s topcoats, for example, include hand-painted and laser-cut supple leathers and wools that are silky soft, along with graphic knitwear made in lightweight yak or superfine cashmere blends. The classic bomber, for instance, is a reversible model in blue jersey and brown suede, with a geometric motif on one side and a solid color on the other. Many pieces are seasonless, such as the tailored denim shirts and lightweight knits that can mix and match with Johnson’s tailored clothes and sportswear.

The entrepreneurial designer, who hails from Virginia, also worked with James Opdahl to create several of the organic-looking furniture pieces in the store, which can be custom-ordered. Those include a black-walnut credenza and another black-walnut, natural-wood slab surface on a steel base. Now with a sprawling showcase for his clothing and furniture, there are no limits to what Johnson will be designing next.