Need a New Winter Coat? Look No Further Than Mackintosh’s Newest Boutique

As fall’s crisp breezes and chilly mornings take on a more significant bite, it’s time to reexamine your coat collection to make sure your tried-and-true styles are still up to snuff to shield you from the elements. If your collection is looking a bit threadbare, go for a fashion-forward style in a technical fabric that will keep you both on trend and from feeling windswept, chilled to the bone, or just plain soggy.

While designers from Z Zegna to Burberry showed sporty coats that are sure to stand up to the elements, head to Mackintosh’s first U.S. store to find a style that will keep you warm and also pair seamlessly with everything in your wardrobe.

The 194-year-old British brand has set down roots across the pond just in time for your annual coat refresh, opening the doors of its Madison Avenue flagship in New York City earlier this month. The sleek space is brimming with variations of the cult-classic style that founder Charles Mackintosh pioneered in 1823, when he cast slim, longline coats in an ultra-practical rubberized fabric, ensuring that its wearer remained dry in the relentless English rain.

Since then, the Mac has become a staple in wardrobes throughout the world thanks to its utilitarian functionality and goes-with-everything design. In recent years, the brand has worked to raise its fashion profile, launching collaborations with the boundary-pushing Vetements and cult-favorite Japanese bag brand Porter. Fresh off the heels of these partnerships, the brand’s classic styles have taken on subversive twists and of-the-moment accents for fall. We are particularly drawn to this season’s take on the classic Mac, which has been rendered in graphic black-and-white pinstripes, or the exaggerated duffle coat, which is sure to keep you extra warm when the temperatures really start to drop.