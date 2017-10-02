Discover the Secrets of Bespoke Suiting with Canali

A tongue-in-cheek take on the world of bespoke suiting—which for the uninitiated can often be mysterious and even intimidating—Canali’s Secrets of Su Misura is a film that compares the process of ordering a made-to-measure suit to the intrigue of classic spy noir films.

Much like the short film’s protagonist—who wanders through shadowy rooms in search of some hidden secret—those walking into their first-ever bespoke or made-to-measure appointment can feel as if they’re simply poking around in the dark, hoping to find what they’re looking for.

With the Su Misura made-to-measure service, Canali hopes to change all of this by guiding clients with a gentle hand through the process from start to finish. The house’s master tailors help illuminate the different steps of the process, allowing clients to focus on the choices that matter most—from honing in on what cut will suit their lifestyle and physique best to picking the exact shade of navy wool from Canali’s library of 500 fabrics that will complement their complexion. For fall, the brand has introduced a range of rich wools and impossibly lightweight silk-cashmere blends in classic blues and grays with shocks of luxe teal and creamy beige, which can be whipped up into perfectly fitting suits in as little as 4 weeks.

And once clients slip into their expertly tailored suit, they discover the true secret of the Su Misura program: the newfound confidence that comes from the perfect manifestation of their personal style.