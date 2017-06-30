Slide into Summer with these Four Chic Sandals

Formerly only acceptable in the locker room, slide-on sandals have gotten a majorly luxurious upgrade over the past few seasons thanks powerhouse designers like Prada and Bottega Veneta. These brands have reimagined athletic sandal, casting it in luxe leather or putting a fashion-forward twist on the style’s function-first strap. Keep reading to discover four versions of the slide sandal are sure to be weekend-wardrobe staples for the rest of the summer.

Bottega Veneta

If wearing a fully athletics-inspired sandal seems like too much of a styling challenge, dip your toes into the trend with this pair from Bottega Veneta ($660). The style’s criss-cross straps and luxe woven leather (which has become a signature detail for the brand) keep the sandals from reading overly casual, while their slide on shape ensures they are firmly on trend.

For a more straightforward upgrade of the shower-sandal, slip on the Web sandals from Gucci ($190). The sandal’s all-rubber construction and grippy soles make them perfect for a day spent by the pool. Keep the look minimal by paring them with sleek black swim shorts, or go make a statement by contrasting the shoe’s bold colors with an all-white outfit.

Play into the polarizing nature of the slide sandal trend by choosing a pair in an unmissable fire-engine red. This style from Louis Vuitton ($490) makes for the ultimate statement with its bold color and subtle branding. Throw the sandals in your bag for your next yacht charter getaway, as the design’s red soles will look perfect against the aqua water.

Prada

Stick to the sandal’s sporty roots with this style from Prada ($190). The style’s minimal lines and no-frills design ensures it will pair seamlessly with all of your hot-weather essentials. For a laid-back look style them with a pair of printed swim shorts and a toweling polo, or play into their subtly luxe branding with tailored trunks and a lightweight bomber jacket.