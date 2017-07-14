Collectors Take Note: Ralph Lauren Launches a Limited Edition Polo Collection

The fashion industry loves a limited edition release—with entire brands, like streetwear juggernaut Supreme (which cashed in on its high-fashion capital with the recent Louis Vuitton collaboration), building a rabid following around their monthly releases. With the launch of its Limited Edition Polo Collection this week, Polo Ralph Lauren is the latest brand to try its hand at this limited release model.

The program consists of a carefully curated selection of five collectible polo shirts, one of which will be released every month through November starting this week. Each style in the collection is a distilled version of Polo’s signature design aesthetic, amping up different aspects of the brands DNA: think classic Americana designs accented by collegiate, athletics-inspired, and utilitarian military touches.

Kicking off the collection is the Tour Jacket Polo ($225), inspired by the customized souvenir bomber jackets worn by U.S. soldiers serving in the Pacific during the 1940s, 50s, and 60s. The black and green shirt features intricate embroidery on the back of the bases scattered throughout the Hawaiian Islands were servicemen were stationed, along with their favorite spots to unwind in while on leave. Interwoven with this military map are eagles and tigers—motifs commonly found on the souvenir jackets produced in Japan and Asia during this period—as well as a block print version of Polo Ralph Lauren’s iconic logo.

The shirt, which comes complete with a collectible drawstring bag also embroidered with a similar design, is currently available in select Ralph Lauren boutiques, and on RalphLauren.com.