Introducing Cromford Leather: One of London’s Best-Kept Secrets

For almost 50 years, Cromford has been quietly creating some of the best leather jackets and coats in the world.

On London’s upscale Chiltern Street resides Cromford Leather, a small artisanal shop that has quietly been the go-to source for custom leather jackets, alterations, and repairs of fragile vintage pieces since 1971. Founded by Savile Row–trained tailors Alan Sprooles and Peter Goodall, Cromford started creating its own ready-to-wear leather creations in the 1970s.

One of its signature pieces is an Eastwood three-quarter-length sheepskin military coat that was worn by actor Idris Elba at Sundance earlier this year. The discreet brand also found its way onto the big screen recently when Brad Pitt and Colin Firth wore one of its jackets in Allied and Kingsman: The Golden Circle, respectively. The Hollywood cameos have helped fuel demand for Cromford’s bespoke designs (starting at £3,000 or $4,000 at current exchange), which includes a newly completed navy-blue snakeskin dinner jacket with blue suede lapels for a private client. “The beauty of bespoke is that the world is your oyster,” says Cromford’s director, Pauline Harris. “The quality of the skin is what makes our garments unique, and it’s lovely to pick the finest leather and create an original piece which showcases that ability.”

Numerous hours are said to be spent sourcing the leather, suede, and sheepskin with the individual characteristics of each skin influences the design process. Cromford’s quality can be found in every aspect of each piece down to the lining, from a traditional high-end supplier, and the zips, from top-of-the-line manufacturer, RiRi.

In addition to its bespoke creations, the leathermaker also offers ready-to-wear (£950 to £3,000 or $1,300 to $4,000) and made-to-measure (for an additional 25%), which includes the making of a canvas mockup to ensure the pattern is perfect prior to cutting. Top it off, old family heirlooms, military coats, and even the most obscure vintage pieces can be repaired, updated, or fit to perfection.

