Make Your Own Custom Tod’s Gommino Shoes

The new Tod’s My Gommino customization program lets customers design their own signature driving loafers that are unique and personalized.

Launched in a playful pop-up shop in Tod’s New York store this week and available on Tods.com, customers choose the attributes of the shoes using a simple step-by-step, highly visual process, in which every choice you make is shown in large, detailed photos. You start by choosing the model, and then select your desired type and color of leather. After saving that choice, you choose the stitching, followed by insole, pebbles, and even monogram initials.

After completing your personalization, the shoes are handmade in the company’s Italian workshop and delivered in about three weeks. Prices start at $510 and go up to $6,500 for crocodile driving shoes.

The iconic Tod’s Gommino is an internationally recognized status symbol. Designed in late 1970 by the company’s chairman and CEO, Diego Della Valle, whose grandfather established the family shoe business, the casually elegant Gommino has been popular for more than three decades. Stylish yet functional, the super-comfortable driving shoe has 133 pebbles on its soles intended for grip when driving. Designed for men and women, the interactive My Gommino program lets customers experiment with various views of the shoes featuring all the possible combinations. The New York pop-up shop showcases all the leather and accessory components so customers can see and touch all the elements of their personal driving shoes.

Every year, Tod’s creates their iconic model in myriad of options from camouflage patterns to paint-splatted, but this is the first time it is offering a totally customizable package for the shoes. For those loyal clients who already have several pairs of Gommino driving shoes in their closet, this is your chance to design your own signature style.