The King of Vintage Is Selling His Archive of Blue-Chip Menswear

Cameron Silver, the famed founder of Decades, opens up his treasure trove of vintage Alexander McQueen and Hermès in a sale kicking off today.

Cameron Silver's Vintage Menswear Archive Decades
When it comes to vintage clothing, no one collects (and sells) quite like Cameron Silver. The always-dressed-to-the-nines, modern-day dandy is the owner of Decades, a famed West Hollywood boutique known to outfit everyone from Julia Roberts to Chloë Sevigny in vintage Y.S.L. Haute Couture, Azzaro, and Chanel for red carpets year-round. And while Silver is most well-known for outfitting actresses and heiresses with pieces from his extensive, century-deep archive of gowns, bags, and ready-to-wear, it comes as no surprise that the King of Vintage also has a treasure trove of iconic, often outré, menswear.

Now, to celebrate the 21st anniversary of his wildly successful Melrose Avenue boutique, Silver is giving menswear lovers a rare chance to mine his personal archive. Kicking off today at Decades, the sale will include expertly preserved (often museum-ready) pieces from landmark collections dating back to the mid-1980s. And while the sale is stocked with pieces that admittedly would be hard to pull off for even the biggest sartorial risk-takers, there is also plenty of clothing that defines the Decades aesthetic—think things that expertly walk the line between statement and wearable, overtly vintage and modern. Standouts in this vein include ultra-collectible blazers from Alexander McQueen’s final collections for his namesake fashion house in dreamy marble print (jacket, vest, and shirt ensemble: $4,589) and abstract, surf-inspired wave prints ($1,875). Pieces from Gianni Versace’s final collections will also be available—including the bold silk shirts ($1,250 each) favored by the 1990s jet-set during the height of Gianni’s fame.

Rare accessories ranging from Christian Louboutin oxfords from the designer’s 20th-anniversary collection ($1,275) to a one-of-a-kind Hermès crocodile travel bag ($125,000) dating back to the early 1970s are a few of the other blue-chip pieces Silver is parting with during this sale. And while we would hazard to guess that these will be among the first to be snapped up by hungry collectors, those who can’t make it out to Los Angeles will be able to shop the remaining archive online via the vintage menswear marketplace Grailed toward the end of the month.

