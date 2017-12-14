Chic Cashmere Winter Loungewear to Snuggle Into This Season

As the winter chill fully settles in, building a wardrobe that offers comfort and warmth becomes a top priority, and you’ll find yourself longing for a new coat or a pair of weatherproof boots. And though the cozy factor finds its way onto the list of winter must-haves, you shouldn’t have to sacrifice style or the polished look you work so hard to maintain—even on the weekends.

London designer and heritage brand Derek Rose, best known for creating luxe loungewear, nails this mix of comfy and chic with its ultra-soft, and ultra-sleek lineup of winter essentials. This season, dive into its men’s winter travel edit, featuring the buttery-soft luxuriousness that is 100 percent, 12-gauge, pure Italian cashmere made by Loro Piana. The new designs consist of sweaters, track pants, zip-up tops, and hoodies, all of which are perfect for those international holiday flights or long days at home spent lounging by the fire.

Channel your inner smartly dressed gentleman with delicious sweaters like the Finley pure cashmere knit ($525), available in rich, go-with-everything colors like midnight blue, silver, fawn, and black. The sweaters are complete with a V-stitch fit, which helps the garment preserve its shape from neck to cuffs, meaning they will last for seasons to come—even if they become one of the most-worn items in your winter wardrobe. For those chillier days, the Finley pure cashmere hoodie ($725) and the pure cashmere zip-up top ($594) bring a dash of elegance to the otherwise casual staples, and both can easily be paired with trendy denim from the likes of Japanese brand PRPS or a pair of finely tailored slacks.

For truly casual days, slip on Derek Rose’s stylish Finley pure cashmere track pants ($725), which feature a slimming gradual taper on the legs and ribbed ankle cuffs that provide an ultra-flattering silhouette. The cozy style is sure to become a heavy hitter in your winter weekend wardrobe, and it would also make for an excellent gift this holiday season.