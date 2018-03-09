// RR One

Dior Homme Teams Up with French Artist François Bard for Its Edgy Spring Collection

Add a dose of art appreciation to your wardrobe with these graphic accessories.

By on March 9, 2018
Dior Homme Francois Bard

Fashion’s love affair with art is long-standing and well-documented, with heritage brands like Louis Vuitton and Gucci tapping both of-the-moment artists like Jeff Koons and Unskilled Worker (aka Helen Downie) and mining the work of grand masters for far more than just inspiration. This season was no different, with collaborations between big brands and even bigger artists cropping up across runways in Paris, Milan, and New York. The latest brand to blur the lines between fashion and fine art is Dior Homme, whose spring collection, which hits shelves today, was inspired by French artist François Bard.

Known for his arresting and finely detailed oil paintings of anonymous figures and lush orchid flowers, Bard’s take on pop culture blends effortlessly with the edgy and often boundary-pushing approach to buttoned-up tailoring that the brand has debuted under artistic director Kris Van Assche. Pieces throughout the collection have been emblazoned with Bard’s signature hooded figures, adding a subversive, art-meets-rock-and-roll twist to formal shapes and traditional cuts.

Dior Homme Francois Bard

Backpack and crossbody bag  Photo: Courtesy Dior Homme

Though the collection features button-down shirts and bold bomber jackets with Bard’s work for the art fanatic, those looking to just dip their toes into Bard’s often unsettling world can look to the collection’s range of accessories. Add a serious dose of attitude to workday looks by pairing your go-to black or gray suit with a sporty briefcase or sleek backpack printed with Bard’s red-hooded figures. Or, put your art appreciation on full display with the duffle bag and small zipped pouch printed with a collage of Bard’s signature motifs—both of which are sure to make a statement when toted to the gym or pulled out at your next meeting.

Rounding out the collection are a pair of sporty sneakers printed with Bard’s hooded figures and blooming orchids. Slip on the pair, which are made surprisingly wearable thanks to their largely black background, to put a bold punctuation mark on casual, street-wear-inspired outfits.

Comments

