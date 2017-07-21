Frescobol Carioca Teams Up with L.G.R to Launch a Covetable Range of Sunglasses

Cult-favorite swimwear brand Frecobol Carioca—known for vibrant and playfully patterned swim trunks that look equally at home on the beaches of the French Rivera as they do in their native Cococabana—is stepping out of its comfort zone. This month, the young Brazilian label has teamed up with Italian eyewear expert L.G.R to its first ever line of four sleek and sturdy sunglasses.

The partnership was a natural one for the two brands, as Frescobol Carioca carries LGR’s finely crafted styles in its three London flagship boutiques. The line fuses the swimwear brand’s fun-loving Brazilian spirit with the eyewear specialist’s luxurious, heritage-fueled approach to crafting frames. The resulting styles are all design-driven, but are rendered in a sturdy impact-resistant acetate that is sure to withstand being knocked off during a rowdy game of Frescobol (the traditional Brazilian handball game from which the brand draws its name).

Handcrafted by LGR artisans in Italy, the line offers a range of both beach- and city-ready frames ($390 each). Our favorites include the rugged Asmara aviator style, which features an edgy blue-on-blue colorway that is subtle enough to work with almost everything in your summer wardrobe. The Aswan’s subtle cat-eye shape is another favorite, as it is sure to flatter most faces. The style’s contrasting grey frames and bold reflective blue lenses are sure to kick any neutral outfit up a notch.

The L.G.R X Frescobol Carioca frames are currently available on FrescobolCarioca.com and in the brand’s boutiques.