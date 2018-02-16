Celebrate Chinese New Year in Style with Gucci’s Whimsical Year of the Dog Collection

Dog lovers and zodiac devotees, take note: Just in time to celebrate Chinese New Year (which kicks off today and runs through March 2), Gucci has released a playful—and ultra-collectible—Year of the Dog–inspired limited-edition capsule line. Since Alessandro Michele took the reins in 2015, the brand has not been one to shy away from the opportunity to create whimsical capsule collections like this one. This willingness to nod to things that are exactly of-the-moment is, in part, what has skyrocketed the 97-year-old brand to being one of the world’s most profitable luxury brands over the past few seasons.

The smiling dogs that adorn the 63-piece line were inspired by Michele’s two Boston terriers, Bosco and Orso. The playful dogs were designed by Helen Downie, aka Unskilled Worker, whose tongue-in-cheek illustrations and playful take on the brand’s iconic GG logo have been pervasive in the Italian house’s recent collections. Like Gucci’s previous collaborations with Unskilled Worker, the Chinese New Year collection—which includes both women’s-wear and menswear pieces that run the gamut between a short-sleeved polo ($760) with a whimsical embroidered Orso patch to a bold silk bomber jacket ($3,900) that features personality-filled renditions of both of Michele’s beloved dogs—is sure to become a cult favorite with the brand’s increasingly large band of loyal followers.

If you’re only looking to dip your toes into the Year of the Dog trend, the collection also features a full range of accessories featuring Orso and Bosco that will allow you to channel traits—like courage, loyalty, and honesty—typically associated with dogs in the Chinese zodiac. The iconic Gucci Garden flowers and bees that typically embellish everything from pillows to the brand’s ever-popular Ace sneakers ($670) have been swapped out for images of the two dogs, and the pups’ playful visages have been embroidered onto pink and green suede patches—making for a graphic update to the brand’s canvas backpacks ($1,450) and cardholders ($420).

The Year of the Dog collection is currently available in Gucci boutiques worldwide and on its website.