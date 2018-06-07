Harrys of London Opens First American Flagship in New York City

Contemporary shoe brand Harrys of London has opened its first American flagship at 463 Park Avenue. With products designed in London and made in Europe, the brand has become known for its sleek styles that offer superior comfort thanks to its Technogel technology. The brand was recently purchased in May 2017 by New York real estate mogul and film producer Charles S. Cohen, who has been a longtime client of the brand.

“It started in 2001, and I’ve probably known about this brand since its second year,” says Cohen. “I’ve been a very loyal customer for 15 years. I think I have pretty much every style. It’s all about what’s comfortable for work and play.”

The new 775-square-foot store was designed by Christian Lahoude. The New York–based French designer previously worked for famed architect and designer Peter Marino and has also done work for Gucci and Tiffany’s. The store features a herringbone floor in an oak-smoke-fumed, oiled finish, framed by Italian gray marble, and engraved paneled mirrors adorn the walls, with rose-gold trim accenting the store throughout the space. The store carries everything from its latest Basel loafers, done this season in vibrant colors like mint green and soft pink, to grosgrain and patent tuxedo shoes and some seriously covetable two-tone and colorfully hued sneakers. “The sneakers are a new introduction for the season, and everyone is loving them,” said Harrys of London chief merchant Nicolas Vendramin. “They’re very soft and made from an Italian Nappa leather, and we make them with extra-light soles, and they’re really comfortable because of our Technogel.”

Harrys of London’s sleek shoes will be a welcome addition to Park Avenue’s expanding retail scene, which has recently seen other important luxury retailers opening up shop, such as prominent jeweler and watch retailer Cellini and estate jewelry and antiques retailer Macklowe Gallery. “Being a real estate man by background, Park Avenue was never really known for retail traffic; it was always about banks,” says Cohen. “But that’s changed, and I think it’s a welcome change. You’ve got a tremendous amount of people walking to and from work all day long, and you have the Four Seasons Hotel nearby and the Regency Hotel up the street. Just across the street you have 432 Park Avenue, one of the tallest luxury residences in the world. So it’s a very vibrant luxury neighborhood.”

Cohen says he plans to expand Harrys of London by building up the brand’s wholesale and e-commerce as well as opening more strategic stores around the world. Next up is a new London flagship, and Vendramin and Cohen hinted that they just might step into women’s products one day down the road.