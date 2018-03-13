Sports Fanatic Meets C-Suite Executive with Hermès’s Latest Capsule Collection

After a particularly eventful Super Bowl and whirlwind Winter Olympics, and with March Madness about to tip off, 2018 is shaping up to be a very good year for sports fans. And beyond the stadium, the love affair between athletics and fashion has never been stronger. Sports stars like Stephen Curry and Russell Westbrook are lauded for their style choices as much as their moves in the game, and traditionally buttoned-up brands from Burberry to Valentino are pushing souped-up tracksuits and trainers. However, for professional adult men, channeling a love of sports in your everyday wardrobe can be tricky. Stylish as those tracksuits and streetwear-inspired sneakers are, they aren’t exactly office appropriate. For an elevated, understated nod to the sporting life, Hermès’s new capsule collection has you covered.

With roots as a saddlemaker for European nobility going back to 1837, Hermès has a long history of mining the overlap between luxury and sport. Its latest capsule of men’s bags and small leather goods cheekily plays up that heritage for contemporary jocks—particularly those with a taste for the finer things. Nod to March Madness with the sleek Cityback 27 backpack ($8,700), which comes emblazoned with a graphic pattern that recalls a basketball court’s boundary lines. The Bolide Voyage ($13,600), an elegantly proportioned weekender, is perfect for baseball fanatics, as it features arcs of red whipstitched laces resembling the seams on a baseball.

If you’re looking to only hint at your status as a sports superfan, other highlights from the capsule include a pocket-sized pouch ($1,250) designed to look like a basketball and a variety of key fobs (from $990) that recall soccer balls and baseballs, all crafted using the brand’s legendary calfskin in muted shades of ivory, navy, and Bordeaux. Subtle and refined, they’re a gentlemanly way to show your team spirit.

The capsule collection is now available online and in Hermès boutiques across the country.