The Huntsman Airstream Mobile Tailoring Studio Brings Savile Row to Pebble Beach

Huntsman, the 165-year-old Savile Row stalwart, is hitting the road—and bringing its world-renowned tailoring expertise with it.

Unveiled this week, the Huntsman Airstream Mobile Tailoring Studio—a fully restored 1981 Airstream bus—will take the brand’s bespoke services on a road trip across the United States. The first stop for the 28-foot-long vintage Airstream is the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance, where showgoers will be given a taste of the brand’s history and find out what to expect when ordering a bespoke Huntsman suit by Ed Turco, the brand’s U.S. director.

The Airstream has been completely kitted out in the brand’s iconic tweed by Timeless Travel Trailers, resulting in a charming mix of iconically American-retro chrome surfaces and buttoned-up Savile Row style. Inside, clients will find suit patterns designed for some of the brand’s most famous patrons—including Gregory Peck, Katharine Hepburn, and Paul Newman—alongside a preview of its latest sharply tailored designs.

As a nod to the classic cars outside, the Airstream is also stocked with a selection of vintage-automobile-inspired designs, like an ultra-luxe leather driving jacket created for Bentley, complete with a silk lining covered in sketches of the marque’s seminal makes.

The Airstream’s bedroom area has been completely reimagined as a full-fledged fitting room, complete with a tryptic mirror. Here, the brand’s expert cutters can give clients a taste of what to expect when ordering a bespoke suit by taking customers’ initial measurements and sketching out a design perfectly tailored to both their bodies and their lives.

The Huntsman Airstream Mobile Tailoring Studio will be open throughout the Concours weekend on the lawns of the Inn at Spanish Bay in Pebble Beach. Once Best in Show has been awarded, Pierre Lagrange—Huntsman owner and chairman—will pack up the Airstream and head north to Burning Man. Over the next year, the Airstream will make stops at cities throughout the country and will be available upon request for Huntsman clients wishing to experience the brand’s bespoke services from the comfort of their hometowns.