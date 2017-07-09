You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
// RR One

GET THE MAGAZINE

Subscribe today and save up to 66%*, plus get free access to the iPad and iPhone editions.

Subscribe

Savile Row to NYC: Huntsman Opens the Doors to its New Permanent Location in Manhattan

Huntsman settles into a fresh interior and much more square footage to help service its growing U.S. client base.

By on July 9, 2017
interior of Huntsman New York

Related Articles

Tony Bennett’s old apartment is being put to good use. After less than a year and a half of operation on the 7th floor of 130 West 57th Street in Manhattan, Huntsman has settled into a freshly designed new home two floors up—in a flat previously owned by Tony Bennett.

The new space—roughly three times the square footage as their previous location—is designed as a bit of a time capsule, featuring an 18th-century bookshelf and furnishings from the ’30s, as well as Huntsman’s own measurement parchment from past clients such as Ronald Reagan and Audrey Hepburn.

interior and bookshelf of Huntsman New York

Ed Turco, the brand’s recently adopted U.S. director (of Loro Piana fame), will be leading the brand’s endeavors from their new U.S. base. In addition, their resident in-house cutter Ralph Fitzgerald has made the move stateside from Savile Row to become their Manhattan-based full-time cutter.

The brand has seen rampant growth in its made-to-measure and bespoke suiting (starting from about $4,500 and $6,800, respectively, as the demand for luxe tailoring continues to rise in the U.S. and abroad. With Huntsman moving into this bright and inviting new space, we won’t be surprised to see them continue to build on their stateside success. Appointments can be arranged via email at usa@h-huntsman.co.uk or over the phone at 646.590.2595.

interior of Huntsman New York

More Men's Fashion

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Best of the Best

More of the Best of the Best 2017...

 

Most Popular

Latest Galleries in Men's Fashion

More From Our Brands

ad