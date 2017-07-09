Savile Row to NYC: Huntsman Opens the Doors to its New Permanent Location in Manhattan

Tony Bennett’s old apartment is being put to good use. After less than a year and a half of operation on the 7th floor of 130 West 57th Street in Manhattan, Huntsman has settled into a freshly designed new home two floors up—in a flat previously owned by Tony Bennett.

The new space—roughly three times the square footage as their previous location—is designed as a bit of a time capsule, featuring an 18th-century bookshelf and furnishings from the ’30s, as well as Huntsman’s own measurement parchment from past clients such as Ronald Reagan and Audrey Hepburn.

Ed Turco, the brand’s recently adopted U.S. director (of Loro Piana fame), will be leading the brand’s endeavors from their new U.S. base. In addition, their resident in-house cutter Ralph Fitzgerald has made the move stateside from Savile Row to become their Manhattan-based full-time cutter.

The brand has seen rampant growth in its made-to-measure and bespoke suiting (starting from about $4,500 and $6,800, respectively, as the demand for luxe tailoring continues to rise in the U.S. and abroad. With Huntsman moving into this bright and inviting new space, we won’t be surprised to see them continue to build on their stateside success. Appointments can be arranged via email at usa@h-huntsman.co.uk or over the phone at 646.590.2595.