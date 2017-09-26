Isaia Opens Long-Anticipated San Francisco Store in Historic, Frank Lloyd Wright–Designed Space

Beloved Neapolitan tailoring house Isaia has finally set down roots in San Francisco—and has done so in serious style. Headed by third-generation family member (and style icon) Gianluca Isaia, the brand opened its first boutique in the city late last week, transforming a historic Frank Lloyd Wright–designed building located just off of Union Square, one of the city’s biggest shopping destinations.

The store’s 7,900 square feet expertly combines Isaia’s vibrant aesthetic—think saturated reds and whimsical details from the Bay of Naples—with the building’s original Prairie School design. In fact, Isaia’s team worked closely with the Preservation Commission at the San Francisco Planning Department to ensure that none of the materials designed by Frank Lloyd Wright—including exacting millwork, a groovy bubbled ceiling, and a suspended glass planter—were touched or modified in any way while the space was being transformed into a boutique.

After passing through the building’s glass entryway and iconic brick-and-stone facade, customers and clients will find Isaia’s latest collections of sharp suits and sportswear alongside exclusive pieces like a gray-and-red Donegal check sport jacket designed specifically for the boutique, which is spread across two levels. Upstairs, customers can meet with a dedicated team of tailors to order made-to-measure pieces while enjoying a cocktail from the vintage Campari bar, which is adorned with glittering gold leaf.

In addition to luxe details like a grand piano lacquered in Isaia’s signature red and a lounge area outfitted with custom and rare vintage furnishings carefully curated to complement the building’s strong lines, the space also boasts a Frank Lloyd Wright Library stocked with books on the famed architect’s projects by the Frank Lloyd Wright Building Conservancy.