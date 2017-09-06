You’ll Want to Stock Up on Santoni’s Recommendations for Ultimate Wardrobe Staples

For over 40 years, Santoni has been a footwear favorite among men with a taste for the distinctly Milanese breed of sprezzatura: studied nonchalance and effortless chic. This fall, Santoni is elaborating on its stylish DNA, introducing its first ever collection of clothing. Dubbed Santoni Edited by Marco Zanini, the capsule collection is a wardrobe of timeless garments for both men and women that reflects the evergreen appeal of Santoni’s shoes.

Zanini began his career as an architect and was a founding member of Ettore Sottsass’s famed Memphis Design group before venturing into the fashion world, where he made a name for himself by reviving defunct fashion houses Rochas and Schiaparelli. The Italian native is known for his quirky aesthetic and eclectic use of color—two traits he’s channeled in his collection for Santoni. “Santoni’s attention to longevity matches the widely felt need for fashion that’s less superficial and volatile,” says Zanini. “Tradition involves knowledge but also calls for slowness and attention. Today, this is the real countertrend.”

It was that desire for exquisitely made pieces, that could stand the test of time and the ebb and flow of trends, that guided Zanini’s designs for Santoni. The collection is focused on outerwear, with frills-free topcoats rendered in a variety of luxe materials: Think double-faced camel hair, astrakhan, shearling, and gingham and glen-plaid wools. Other highlights include a sculpted blazer with sharply cut lapels and nubby alpaca knits in electric blue, lemon yellow, and Pepto pink—pops of color that make a brilliant contrast to the rest of the collection’s palette of black, gray, navy, and beige.

Though the designs are decidedly modern, this one-off collection is filled with pieces that are destined to become collector’s items. “Santoni’s mission is to create beautiful objects that have great quality and a distinctive design,” says Giuseppe Santoni, the brand’s CEO. “The very same spirit informs the Santoni Edited by Marco Zanini project, which consists of items aimed at an audience of connoisseurs. We share the same passion for everything that oozes quality, culture, and modernity.” Who doesn’t want a bit more of that in their closet?