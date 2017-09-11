Your Belt Gets the Personalized Attention It Deserves with Louis Vuitton’s New Service

Though a nonnegotiable item in any wardrobe, buckling your belt is rarely the most exciting part of getting dressed. That said, this practical accessory does have the power to transform an outfit, elevating plain ensembles into something that oozes personal style. Recognizing the transformative power of the utilitarian piece, this fall, Louis Vuitton is launching the My LV Belt program, allowing customers to put their personal stamp on the brand’s classic style.

Available exclusively in the maison’s boutiques across the country, the program allows you to pick from 14 different leather straps and five buckle styles, resulting in over 240 different combinations.

To get double duty out of your design, go for a reversible strap in taurillon or calf leather; it comes in a host of colors ranging from classics like inky black and rich chestnut to bold fire-engine red and midnight purple. Exotic leathers like ostrich and crocodile are also available to add an even more luxurious accent to any outfit.

Once you’ve selected your preferred leather, pick a complementing buckle—or two—all in the iconic LV monogram. For something a bit more subdued, go for cool-toned palladium or ruthenium, or make a luxe statement with shiny gold or buckles inlaid with semi-precious materials like olive wood or agata zebrata. Finish off the style by having your initials hot-stamped on the inside of your belt, ensuring that it is truly one of a kind.

The My LV Belt program will be available in boutiques at the end of this week, and prices range from $800 to $4,500, depending on leather selection.