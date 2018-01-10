Louis Vuitton Hits the Road to Launch Its Vibrant, Travel-Inspired Spring Collection

The travel experts at Louis Vuitton are hitting the road. This season, fresh off the heels of a wildly popular collaboration with Supreme, the French house is taking a page out of its heritage, launching a traveling pop-up shop to celebrate the nomadic spirit and island-getaway-inspired prints of its new spring men’s collection—with a cross-country-ready VW bus (that’s, of course, been given a seriously high-fashion makeover) in tow.

The pop-up tour makes its first stop in Miami, rolling out the spring collection at the brand’s boutique in the buzzy new Design District. The perennially balmy city is an ideal launching pad for the collection, which is brimming with lush floral-print camp shirts and unstructured suits reminiscent of those sported by the detectives of Miami Vice. The rest of the collection takes a cue from these 1980s-inspired suits, incorporating nods to the decade with its neon color palette, sporty technical fabrics, and Atari-style logos.

In addition to rainbow-bright wind breakers in ultra-lightweight fabrics, neoprene-accented separates, and athletics-inspired sneakers and sandals, the pop-up shop will feature a full range of the brand’s latest leather goods. The house’s classic brown and tan LV monogram pattern has been punched up thanks to a graphic royal-blue wash—and bags like the Keepall and zipped pouch shown here make just the right graphic statement with their mix of the two leathers.

Once the pop-up wraps up in Florida on January 22, the collection will head west, landing at the brand’s Beverly Hills flagship boutique just 4 days later. It will then cross the Pacific Ocean to make its final stop in Honolulu on February 15, where the brand’s riff on the classically kitschy Hawaiian shirt will look right at home on the shores of Waikiki. Each of the stops along the way will also feature limited-edition (and ultra-collectible) bumper stickers designed in collaboration with VW that will be included with any purchase from the collection.

If you can’t make it out to warmer climes, the collection will also be available in a special pop-up on New York City’s Madison Avenue from January to March—ensuring that you’ll be able to get your hands on a little piece of spring, even if it’s still freezing outside.