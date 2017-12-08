It’s Time to Treat Your Favorite Bespoke Suit and Couture Jacket Like the Investment Pieces They Are

Chances are that if you’re reading this, you’ve put countless hours—and, let’s face it, dollars—into building a wardrobe of perfectly tailored suits, sumptuous cashmere and vicuña pieces, buttery leather jackets, and bespoke shoes. And whether you are an avid vintage collector or just appreciate having a closet full of finely crafted clothing, having the option to protect the pieces that have come to define your personal style (like you would a piece of art or prized classic car) can provide invaluable piece of mind.

This is where Garde Robe—a museum-quality wardrobe-storage and preservation service—and AIG’s Private Client Group step in. Together, the two companies can insure, archive, store, and restore your treasured stash of designer clothing, accessories, and couture pieces. The process begins with a complimentary in-home consultation to determine what in your wardrobe should be insured under AIG’s Couture Collection policy (think couture pieces valued over $10,000, ready-to-wear clothes over $2,500, and shoes and handbags over $500). Then Garde Robe’s team of experts will carefully pack the clothes you wish to insure and transport them to the Garde Robe loft, where they will be assessed, repaired, and dry-cleaned before being photographed for your digital archive.

If you want to free up some much-needed closet space, Garde Robe will then store your clothes in its climate-controlled loft in specially designed garment boxes or bags, protecting them from moths and sun damage. You can use your digital archive to browse items under Garde Robe’s care and request to have pieces—like the bespoke Gieves & Hawkes tuxedo that you only wear once a year—delivered to your home or anywhere in the world for luggage-free travel. For those with extensive collections of cozy coats and boots, seasonal wardrobe storage and transfers can also be arranged.

In addition to serving as a virtual (and shoppable) closet, Garde Robe’s digital archive of your clothing will be used by AIG for insurance purposes in case any of your precious pieces are damaged by flood, mold, moths, travel, or dry-cleaning trips gone wrong.