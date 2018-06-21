Tomas Maier’s Down-to-Earth Summer Getaway Essentials

Tomas Maier is best known for transforming Bottega Veneta from a niche bag maker to an international arbiter of all things quietly luxe. As such, the German designer and creative director is an expert on easy, effortless style. In 1997 he launched his eponymous collection, which serves as an off-duty alternative to Bottega Veneta’s tony fare—think weekend-wear essentials ranging from cotton voile shirts to cashmere tracksuits. From the beginning, the Tomas Maier collection has catered to the wardrobe needs of jet-setters with a taste for barefoot chic (the brand has stores in such fashionable seaside destinations as East Hampton, Bal Harbour, and Palm Beach, where Maier also has a home).

Though it was recently announced that Maier is stepping down from his post at Bottega Veneta (a position that Céline and Balenciaga alum Daniel Lee will fill), he hasn’t slowed down. His summer will be spent crisscrossing the globe and clocking time in L.A., where he recently opened a Tomas Maier pop-up on Melrose Avenue. Commenting on his first West Coast outpost, Maier says, “I have always felt it was a natural location for us. The weather, the casual lifestyle, and relaxed ambiance are all part of the universe I embrace with my collection.” The same could be said of Maine, another locale where Maier will be spending some well-earned vacation time. Here, the designer shares his surprisingly down-to-earth essentials—from a swimsuit that pulls double duty to tunes that will set the mood—for a stylish weekend getaway.

Tomas Maier Sporty Nylon Shorts

“I gravitate toward anything lightweight. The nylon [of these swim shorts ($290)] also dries quickly, so I only really need to pack the one swimsuit, and I can wear them as shorts.”

A Good Book

“I usually find them through the Wall Street Journal’s book review or Amazon. I also look at the Galignani bookstore in Paris. Right now I’m reading Double Vision: The Unerring Eye of Art World Avatars Dominique and John de Menil by William Middleton.”

Monogrammed Adidas Mi Adilette Slides

“This is a great way to personalize the iconic [and now super-trendy] Adidas slides [from $50], and [they are] easy to slip on and off when going place to place.”

TM46 Sunglasses

“The color, style, and tint [of these acetate frames ($240)] are timeless. I love that they’re stylish but don’t look trendy.”

Brazilian Music

“During the summer, I like to stock my music library with Brazilian playlists. Anything calm and soothing is helpful to block out airplane or city noise.”

Tomas Maier x Uniqlo Flight Jacket

“This [cotton flight jacket ($70) from my collaboration with Uniqlo] is perfect for traveling, especially because it has pockets for pretty much everything.”

L.L. Bean Boat and Tote Zip-Top Bag

“Instead of a typical suitcase, I usually can haul just about anything in this tote bag [$50]. It’s versatile and durable—it’s all I need when traveling.”