Not Your Grandpa’s Corduroy: Three Designers Reinvent the Retro Staple

If there’s one trend that’s easy to see in the fall menswear collections, it’s corduroy. From full suits to trucker jackets, this season there’s a cord for every occasion. The new corduroy channels a groovy 70’s ease without veering too far into costume territory, making pieces in the retro fabric surprisingly wearable.

Most of the latest corduroy offerings come in a classic cotton or wool, but a few brands have upped the ante with innovative corduroy fabrics made from deeply luxurious materials. Brunello Cucinelli took Sea Island Cotton—a highly coveted variety grown in the Caribbean that is so rare it only accounts for .0004% of cotton grown worldwide—and blended it with ultrafine cashmere to make corduroy with a velvety hand. This supple blend is available in a deconstructed blazer ($3,895) or a pair trousers ($1,495) with a roomy fit that highlight the fabric’s beautiful drape.

Over at Tod’s, the brand’s leather maestros ingeniously laser cut suede to mimic corduroy’s wales. The resulting unique material features in a variety of rugged outerwear, including a boxy barn jacket and double-breasted peacoat ($6,175), which comes with the added bonus of a cozy shearling lining.

And Caruso’s proprietary textile Gobigold—made from camel hair that is specially woven for unparalleled softness and breathability—also got the cord treatment via a range of jackets, trousers and coats that offer the look of traditional corduroy with a weight and texture that would your grandfather would, no doubt, envy.