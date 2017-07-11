Men’s Fashion Guide: How to Stand Out at a Wedding (Without Overshadowing the Bride)

Summer wedding season is in full swing, and for many the invites are starting to overwhelm. What to wear is often a tough question—any man who takes his wardrobe seriously does not want to fade into the sea of navy and grey summer suits. Of course, there’s also a fine line of how bold you can go without seeming like you’re the one trying to be the center of attention.

Though not a formal list of do’s and don’ts, we’ve compiled a brief guide for the sartorially-minded—our personal tips and tricks to keep you from feeling like one of tens (or hundreds) of clones attending someone’s big day.

The Statement Shoes

Bold shoes are a man’s best friend on many an occasion, especially at a wedding. They’ll garner attention in smaller circles, but come time for the ceremony or dinner, no one will be the wiser. Brands like Santoni, Ferragamo, and Christian Louboutin have a variety of offerings that will fit the bill, though we’d also be tempted by these bright red penny loafers from Fratelli Rossetti ($320).

Playing With Color

Dressing in bright colors at a wedding (unless you’re one of the bridesmaids) is risky business. That said, you aren’t relegated to neutrality either. Pastel and muted tone dress shirts, like this light green twill from Eton, or hints of lavender from Tom Ford can add just the right amount of bright to your look. Alternately the addition of color to a black or grey suit via a playful pocket square will do the trick, especially when coordinated with the aforementioned statement shoes.

Subtleties of the Right Tie

Much like the color conundrum, choosing the right tie can pose its own challenges. A bright tie will often play a part in the wedding party’s attire, and you don’t want to compete with that. The solution is simple—texture and pattern trump color when properly executed. Chunky woven ties from Zegna and Berluti have textured personality in spades, whereas the subtle print of this black tie from Dolce & Gabanna will have your fellow wedding guests doing a double-take in the best way.