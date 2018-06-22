Your Wardrobe is About to Get a Serious Upgrade Thanks to Moda Operandi Man

Though there are certainly ways to nab your favorite designer’s latest collections months before they ever hit stores (like employing a seriously savvy stylist or cultivating longstanding relationships with brands), thanks to the launch of Moda Operandi Man, it has just gotten a lot easier to curate a wardrobe of of-the-moment pieces and wear-forever standbys. Already known for being the first online retailer to make looks from top women’s wear designers available for preorder practically as models walk off the runway, the luxury powerhouse has finally extended its brand of in-the-know sartorialism into menswear as of today—meaning that your closet is about to get a whole lot chicer.

Moda Operandi’s trailblazing approach to fashion combines traditional e-commerce (think buy now, wear tomorrow) with Trunkshows that nod to the history of couturiers (in which pieces from the collections of coming seasons are made available to preorder for limited windows, with customers receiving purchases four to six months later). The model has proved to be a wildly successful one on the women’s wear front, as it gives fashionistas a chance to get their hands on pieces that may never make it into stores. “Traditionally, brands only produce 10 to 15 percent of the show looks, resulting in a highly edited offering,” explains Moda Operandi CEO Deborah Nicodemus. “We saw a void in the market that men were not being offered fashion straight from the runway, [and] Moda Operandi Man will offer customers access to full, unedited collections.”

To time with the launch, Moda Operandi has brought more than 50 designers (think everyone from Burberry and Givenchy to Thom Browne and Off-White) on board, and it will be the first place where men can shop the 2019 spring/summer collections, much of which just wrapped up showing in Florence, Milan, and Paris. Full lines from both heavyweights like Ralph Lauren—which debuted an effortless collection of sporty-meets-refined pieces at Pitti Uomo—and up-and-comers like Eidos, a playful offshoot of Isaia’s refined take on Neapolitan tailoring, will be available to preorder. Though these orders aren’t expected to arrive on doorsteps until early 2019, Nicodemus anticipates that shoppers will understand that these pieces are well worth the wait, with a timeframe comparable to the production of a bespoke suit or pair of shoes. “The Moda Operandi Man is global [and] luxury-minded,” she says. “Whether he loves fashion or simply dresses well to round up the luxury element of his life, he possesses an innate sense of style.”

That said, Nicodemus and the Moda Operandi team know that keen sartorial instincts don’t always equate to patience. There are plenty of pieces that can be ordered now and added to your closet as fast as you are willing to ship them. Prada’s sportswear-inspired fall collection is available (our top picks are the chunky loafers, technical backpack, and plush suede jacket), as is the laid-back lineup from buzzy newcomer Ami. So whether you’re mapping out your wardrobe seasons in advance or just looking for a dose of fresh energy to get you out of a style rut, Moda Operandi Man has got you covered.