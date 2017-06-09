6 Stylish Men’s Statement Shoes for your Summer Wardrobe

These 6 shoes from the likes of Gucci, Ferragamo, and Louboutin will give your summer apparel a kick.

By on June 9, 2017
Salvatore Ferragamo’s graphic patterned slipper shoe with a tassel accent

This season, men are stepping away from the basics and taking advantage fresh footwear styles to infuse their classic clothing wardrobe with color and personality, using shoes to express their individuality and sense of style more than ever. In fact, recent retail statistics show that men’s shoes sales are growing at a faster rate than women’s—proving that many men are developing a fascination with footwear. Here we present a curated a collection of some of the best summer shoe styles—from Gucci, Fendi, Salvatore Ferragamo, and more—in stores now.

 

Salvatore Ferragamo
Salvatore Ferragamo’s graphic patterned slipper shoe with a tassel accent ($560) adds a stylish flair to any outfit. It’s an elegant finishing touch with casual denim, or adds a dash of personality to summer evening attire.

 

Gucci’s lace-up dress shoe in textured leather with perforated details and striped accents

Gucci
Gucci’s lace-up dress shoe in textured leather with perforated details and striped accents ($795) gives a classic footwear model a sporty edge.

The classic Berluti lace-up leather oxford shoes

Berluti

The classic Berluti lace-up leather oxford shoes ($1,940) exhibits a subtle sporty style with a chunky rubber sole and slice of bright yellow color at the heel.

Santoni’s double-buckle leather shoe in forest-green

 

Santoni

Santoni’s double-buckle leather shoe in forest-green ($710) is a year-round staple for any man’s wardrobe. It delivers a flash of subdued, rich color that will work with everything from denim to gray trousers.

Christian Louboutin’s Dandelion Tassel Flat

Christian Louboutin

Christian Louboutin’s Dandelion Tassel Flat ($995) in denim with calfskin trim is the perfect summer shoe. Elegant and light, this seasonal shoe is the perfect accessory with summer white or khakis.

Fendi suede Monster Eyes men’s slipper shoes

Fendi

When the mood calls for a sense of whimsy, the Fendi suede Monster Eyes men’s slipper shoes ($900) are the answer. Sure to inspire a smile, the slipper shoes are comfortable and easy-to-wear.

