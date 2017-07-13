Menswear Maven Josh Peskowitz Shares His Go-To Weekend Outfits

When it comes to dressing for summer, it’s easy to reach for the same fail-safe pieces that are guaranteed to keep you cool. And though there is nothing wrong with creating a uniform for yourself, by the time mid-July rolls around, these essentials can start to feel more than a bit stale. That’s why we’ve tapped Josh Peskowtiz—veteran of the menswear world and founder of the buzzy Los Angeles menswear boutique Magasin—to share how he tackles dressing for summer weekends.

Keep reading to discover Peskowtiz’s top tips for summer dressing—from how to update tried-and-true basics to ways to step out of your sartorial comfort zone—and how to kick start your own weekend wardrobe.

Pool Parties

For a pool party I would either wear a Hawaiian shirt or a guayabera. I love [wearing a] guayabera because it has pockets, which is nice when you’re wearing swim trunks, but also it’s a classic [style] for a reason. They are a little more relevant right now than they have been in a while, particularly since they fall into the camp-collar trend. For swim trunks, I prefer a button fly to a drawstring so that they look a little bit more like shorts. [On my feet] I’d probably wear espadrilles.

I also like to wear Garrett Leight California Optical sunglasses. For something like a pool party I’d probably want something that will not get really screwed up if I jump in the pool with them on. I really like the round Wilsons.

Prada Camp-Collar Printed Shirt ($740), Orlebar Brown mid-length Bulldog swim short ($245), Jimmy Choo Vlad espadrilles ($495), Garret Leight California Optical Wilson sunglasses ($365).

Weekend Getways

For me, a weekend getaway is all about how you can manage with taking as little stuff with you as possible. What I’ve been doing lately is wearing sort of a set—pants [or shorts] and a shirt that match. It’s an easy thing to wear, and obviously both pieces work if you wear something else. I understand that the idea of wearing something that matches head to toe for a lot of people seems kind of wild, but for me it is really actually the most practical thing you can take with you on a weekend getaway. Going for a dark colored sit is the easiest way to do it—[the set] ends up acting almost as if you had a casual suit with you.

[As for accessories, I’d have one] Garrett Leight’s Grayson sunglasses. I’ve also been wearing little beaded necklaces a lot. The add just a bit of color, especially if you are wearing all navy together. A pair of clean, white sneakers is also a much. The Common Projects Achilles is always a go-to [for me]. The work with a lot of different things.

Tod’s Camp-Collar Printed Shirt ($395) and Printed Swim Shorts ($295), Garret Leight Grayson sunglasses ($395), Shamballa Jewels Long Necklace ($12,550), Common Projects Achilles sneakers ($410).

Summer Weddings

For a wedding, I always think it is really elegant to wear a white dinner jacket. For summer, I have to have an unlined jacket. Then, depending on how formal the wedding is I either wear a bow tie or go tieless—I would never wear a necktie with a white jacket. I would pair that with black pants. They don’t have to be tuxedo trousers, but I do wear my trousers a little bit cropped for this type of event.

For a summer wedding, the most appropriate thing to wear is a slipper, but just in case I’d have to go in and out of the [venue] I would wear a leather one. Feit makes a black slipper cut out of a single piece of leather—I would wear those.

Isaia Capri suit ($2,250), Turnbull & Asser silk bow tie ($95), Canali slim-fit shirt ($345), Saint Laurent slim-fit trousers ($725), Feit Hand Sewn Slipper ($520).

Around and About

When I am running errands, I like to wear something super easy. I’ll usually just wear a t shirt—I like John Elliot’s t-shirts; they fit well and are a little bit loose, but still have a bit of body to them. I’ll also wear one of the pairs of levis we carry at Magasin, and the Nike Flyknit Racers. I like wearing [these sneakers] when I am just running around and just trying to get things done. I also use a tote bag nearly every day, [my favorite] is a style that is canvas with leather handles.

If I need to go to a meeting or something while I am out running errands, I’m also a big fan of the short sleeve sweater. It’s like I’m wearing a t shirt but it’s a little bit dressier. If you need to go somewhere a little bit more formal, they also look really nice with an unlined sport coat thrown on over the top.

John Elliot Mercer t-shirt ($80), Levi’s Tailor Jean V2 ($295), Nike Air Sock Racer Ultra Flyknit sneakers ($130), Dries Van Noten canvas tote bag ($1,355), Prada Slim-Fit Jacquard-Knit polo shirt ($880).