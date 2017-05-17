Moncler’s Latest Collection Offers an Artsy Take on Your Summer Wardrobe

Moncler’s latest collection is set to add a witty, subversive punch to your summer wardrobe. The brand, which is known for its wildly popular—and ultra-functional—winter gear, has teamed up with Paris-based illustrator and painter Jean-Philippe Delhomme, best known for his whimsical takes on fashion and popular culture, to capture the essence of the world’s most famous beaches. The resulting Postcards collection, which features a range of T-shirts, swim shorts, and windbreakers, is a vibrant and playful nod to iconic summertime destinations like Venice Beach, the Hamptons, and Positano.

His resulting illustrations have been emblazoned across summertime wardrobe staples using a unique combination of digital printing and embroidery. After being coated in resin, each illustration is then printed and brought to life via embroidered details that create a 3-D effect on the final garment. In addition to printed T-shirts and jackets, the collection also includes solid pieces that draw from each of the illustrations’ cheery yellow, blue, red, and sandy beige color palettes.

Standout pieces from the collection—which is available to purchase both in store and online—include cherry-tomato-red swim shorts ($220), a T-shirt featuring an Americana take on the Hamptons ($480), and a playful, Positano-inspired rendition of Moncler’s classic windbreaker ($1,355). (moncler.com)