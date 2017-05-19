Mr Porter’s Newest Capsule Collection Is for the Gucci-Obsessed

Although Gucci is by no means a new name—the Italian house was founded in Florence in 1921—this year has proved to be a rebirth of sorts for the brand under new creative director Alessandro Michele. Michele’s often whimsical, out-of-left-field designs have quickly become must-haves in even the most buttoned-up of wardrobes. To celebrate Gucci’s recent success, online menswear destination Mr Porter has teamed up with the house to launch an exclusive capsule collection that blend’s the brand’s playful Italian romanticism with Mr Porter’s focus on traditional English tailoring.

The resulting 43-piece collection presents a fully fledged Gucci wardrobe—complete with everything from suits to casual jackets, loungewear, shoes, and accessories. The exclusive capsule is a collector’s dream, as half of the designs are only available through Mr Porter. The other half are twists on classic Gucci designs that feature exclusive colorways and patterns, but either way, all of the pieces in the collection will feature a unique, marigold-yellow take on Gucci’s iconic logo.

Stand-out pieces from the collection—which is now available on MrPorter.com—include a school-uniform-style blazer with red and teal piping ($1,900), a classic striped oxford shirt emblazoned with a small heart on the pocket ($640), navy wool trousers with electric-blue velvet stripes running down the sides ($1,150), and an ultra-bold embroidered paisley bomber jacket ($3,350). For something more classically inspired, go for a pair of Gucci’s iconic horse bit loafers reimagined in a mossy green leather and topped off with letterman-style patches ($695). (mrporter.com)