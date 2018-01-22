Mr Porter and Balenciaga Collaborate on Easy-to-Wear Capsule Collection

It comes as no surprise that the oversized silhouettes and casual, devil-may-care attitude of streetwear is here to stay. One of the biggest menswear trends of the past few years, the movement’s signature boundary-pushing approach to essential pieces like the blazer, the technical jacket, and even the humble sweatshirt has slowly snuck its way into the collections of heritage luxury brands from Louis Vuitton (whose collaboration with Supreme continues to sell at record-breaking prices on the secondhand market) to Burberry.

One of the other luxury brands at the forefront of this charge is Balenciaga. The Parisian house brought on Demna Gvasalia—who also heads up streetwear juggernaut Vetements—as its creative director in 2016 to breathe edgy new life into the nearly 100-year-old brand’s collections. Now, the brand has teamed up with Mr Porter (along with sister site Net-a-Porter) to launch its first-ever dual men’s and women’s capsule collections. A distillation of Balenciaga’s subtle subversion of both workwear and weekend pieces, the collection for Mr Porter—a 34-piece line of accessories, suits, and separates—strikes just the right balance between feeling completely of the moment and being extremely easy to wear.

Standout pieces include a gray Prince of Wales–checked wool and mohair blend suit (blazer, $1,950; trousers, $730) rendered in a slightly oversized, 1980s-inspired cut. A similarly oversized striped poplin button-down ($695) and olive-green cotton trench coat ($1,795) serve as a nice bridge between work and weekend, pairing as seamlessly with tailored separates as they do with denim.

For the weekend, slip on the luxe satin bomber jacket ($1,795) to add a subtle element of texture to laid-back outfits, or nicely dress down a more put-together look. If you want to just test the waters of the trend, the fire-engine-red backpack ($1,050) is an easy way to incorporate some logomania into everyday looks, and the Speed Sock sneakers ($695) will add just the right amount of athletics-inspired attitude to both jeans and trousers.