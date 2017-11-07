Menswear Monolith Mr Porter Launchs its Own Line of Ultra-Stylish Staples

Since its launch in 2011, Mr Porter has established itself as a one-stop-shop for the best luxury men’s fashion from designers both big and small. With years of experience scouting new names and predicting trends, it should come as no surprise that when the team decided to try their hand at creating an in-house brand, the results were seriously covetable.

Launching today, Mr P is the distillation of the Mr Porter team’s encyclopedic fashion knowledge into a host of stylishly updated classics. The label is centered around the 24-piece Essentials line—a range of seasonless wardrobe staples designed to carry you seamlessly from work to the weekend. Standouts include oxford shirts cut so that they can be worn both tucked in and untucked ($165), sumptuous cashmere crewneck sweaters ($385) and chinos ($170) that are sure to do double time in your wardrobe. Building off of Mr Porter’s first foray into tailoring with the hugely successful Kingsman line, the Essentials range also features two slimly-cut suits (blazers, $490, trousers, $230).

These classically informed pieces are complemented by trend-led designs that will be released as limited-edition seasonal capsule collections. The inaugural capsule was inspired by Lucian Freud—a 20th century British painter and portraitist and grandson of Sigmund Freud—at the height of his career in the 1950s. A statement-making red, white, and gray houndstooth overcoat ($835) and rugged work jacket rendered in luxe wool ($550) call to mind the sleek silhouettes that made the way for the ultra-slim styles of the swinging sixties, while the richly textured double breasted corduroy blazer ($515) nod’s to one of the biggest trends of today.

Mr P. is exclusively available on MrPorter.com starting November 7.