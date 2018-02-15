Mr Porter’s Latest In-House Collection Is Inspired by ’60s Icons Like Dennis Hopper

On the heels of the successful launch of its first-ever in-house label, Mr P., luxury men’s fashion e-tailer Mr Porter has unveiled a spring collection inspired by ’60s icons like Dennis Hopper, Ed Ruscha, and Roy Lichtenstein, to name a few. The collection embodies the laid-back free spirit of the beat generation. Adding to its range of everyday essentials, spring additions include a soft suede tan jacket, a houndstooth virgin wool coat, and an M65 khaki field jacket, which can easily be paired with cotton herringbone wide-leg chinos and sneakers. A two-tone, navy-striped, short-sleeved collared shirt or a burnt-orange Shetland crew neck can be layered underneath.

The initial drop of the fall collection was so successful that a few items have been restocked, such as the versatile wool-blend, felt camel coat—a perennial wardrobe must. Prices range from $85 to $890, and with pieces predominately made in Italy, a select few items crafted in Portugal, and denim and patchwork shirt fabrics coming from Japan, it’s hardly a surprise that items are already selling out.

The beauty of creating in-house labels is that it allows Mr Porter to keep restocking best sellers to keep clients happy. Mr Porter—in the e-commerce-only realm, at least—is the go-to for multi-label luxury items for men and is known for having its finger on the pulse to sniff out the best of the best in quality and trends. So filling in the blanks with wardrobe staples every man should have was a natural follow-up to its already well-edited selection of designer labels.

New items from Mr P. will be unveiled in five mini collections throughout the year, with each focusing on a different era and its icons. The next delivery arrives in April, and a highly anticipated offering of shoes and accessories will be introduced in the fall.