Private White V.C. and Jaguar Team Up for Your New Favorite Jacket

As the holiday season gets into full swing, chances are you’re spending more and more time behind the wheel (or, better yet, in a jet) traveling between one soirée and the next. To upgrade your travel style to seriously luxe new heights, heritage outerwear brand Private White V.C. has teamed up with Jaguar to create the ultimate driving jacket.

Limited to just 200 individually numbered, handcrafted styles, the navy Private White V.C. x Jaguar Driving Jacket ($780) features a classic design that belays the DNA of both British brands. Two-way zippers and a weatherproof outer layer speak to Jaguar’s performance-centered design, ensuring you stay comfortable while in the driver’s seat and protected from any elements you may encounter upon your arrival. The style features a subtle update on Private White V.C.’s timeless Harrington cut, which means it’ll pair easily with everything from turtlenecks to T-shirts, making it a fail-safe option to keep on hand for almost any getaway. Unexpected details—like a plush, removable wool liner that’s stylish enough to be worn on its own—also guarantee that the jacket will be a year-round travel go-to, as you can opt for just the weatherproof shell in the warmer months or layer on the cozy, lightly padded vest if you need a bit of extra warmth.

The Private White V.C. x Jaguar Driving Jacket is available now for preorder, with general sales beginning on November 23.