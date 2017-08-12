We’ve Found the Lightweight Coat for When the Weather Starts to Turn

Lightweight coats that get the job done—that protect you from the elements without making you feel overly bundled up—are extremely hard to come by. And while bombers and leather jackets are great for casual days, sometimes something a bit more polished is in order. For an extra layer that walks the line between put-together and relaxed, slip on the latest rendition of Private White V.C.’s signature Mac coat.

New this season, the SB Unlined Mac 2.0 ($840) is the ultimate topper to throw on for those transitional days where you may be braving rain and wind but the temperatures haven’t completely dropped. Made out of the brand’s signature cotton Ventile Ripstop fabric, the jacket is completely waterproof and designed to withstand more than its fair share of wear and tear while still looking sharp enough to not look out of place when tossed over a suit.

In eight classic colors—ranging from deep olive green and cool stone to rich camel and French navy—the coat, like much of the brand’s clothing, takes design cues from the uniforms that the brand’s namesake Private Jack White wore during World War I.

Today, the brand is run by one of the Private’s great grandchildren, who carries on his passion for British textiles and local industry, handcrafting every piece in Manchester, England.