Brand to Know: PRPS Noir Denim

PRPS Denim founder Donwan Harrell is regarded by many as one of the key players in the evolution of luxury Japanese denim here in the U.S. The ex Donna Karan and Nike designer founded the brand in 2002, and has since continued to develop new styles and production techniques to appeal to the most particular of denim enthusiasts.

The PRPS Noir collection (from $450) is effectively the paramount of Donwan’s work. Each pair in the collection is designed by Donwan himself, with a focus on creating unique pieces that aren’t geared to follow market trends and passing fads. Each pair of jeans is handcrafted with raw organic Japanese cotton, and individually dyed with natural indigo.

Being a true fanatic of denim himself, Donwan is constantly in research mode. He has traced the history of denim through the U.S. and Japan, and is always on the hunt for new tricks and techniques to set the brand apart from its competition. Looking at the broad selection found in the Noir collection, it is clear that he isn’t hung up on any particular aesthetic, either; rich green, red, and beige washes can be found alongside heavily distressed and pre-damaged pairs, depending on your preference.