Ralph Lauren’s New Motorcycle Jacket Is Just What Your Fall Wardrobe Needs

Ralph Lauren knows how to do iconic. From Chesterfield coats to polo shirts, the designer can be relied upon for superlative renditions of tried-and-true American wardrobe staples. The latest piece to get inducted into the RL hall of essentials is the Locklear, Lauren’s take on classic leather motorcycle jackets.

The double-breasted, belted style originated in the 1930s when it was known as the Perfecto, but it only rose to cult status after Marlon Brando and James Dean sported them on the silver screen in the ’50s, forever making the jacket synonymous with rebels and renegades. The Locklear draws on that heritage with a slightly cropped length reminiscent of ’50s styles, broad shoulders, and a trim waist. And, this being Ralph Lauren, the jacket is available in a variety of sumptuous leathers, including smooth and full-grain calfskin.

Our favorite is the mid-weight cowhide style ($3,495) that has been washed, tumbled, and waxed to achieve a lived-in effect—making the Italian-made jacket look like it’s been passed down through generations of rough-and-tumble men. If you prefer to rough up a jacket with your own years of wear and tear, the style also comes in a smooth calfskin leather (available at select Ralph Lauren boutiques) that will, at least initially, offer a more clean-cut look. Either way, the Locklear Moto Jacket is sure to become one of your wardrobe heavy hitters and is one investment piece that is guaranteed to be just as covetable for decades to come.