Rimowa Touches Down on Rodeo Drive for Its First-Ever Pop-Up Shop

The luxury suitcase brand has settled into a new concept store, stocked with everything from luggage to luxe travel essentials.

December 20, 2017
Rimowa Beverly Hills Pop-Up
With a growing list of must-see destinations in 2018 and a business travel calendar filling up, it may be time to invest in some sturdy new luggage to make your jet-set itinerary take off as smoothly as possible. To help get you prepared, Rimowa has unveiled its first-ever pop-up on one of the busiest corners of Beverly Hills’ iconic Rodeo Drive.

At the center of a hub for both well-heeled Angelenos and visitors alike, the pop-up shop is the first of its kind for the brand—which was recently brought into the LVMH portfolio by 25-year-old juggernaut Alexander Arnault—stocking everything travelers need for a stylish and smooth getaway. The space, which is designed to resemble a (seriously chic) baggage-claim conveyor belt, is anchored around a full range of Rimowa’s fail-safe aluminum cases, which celebrated their 80th birthday earlier this year. Alongside a selection of cases, like the electronic tag-equipped Topas and rugged Pilot, is a selection of travel essentials ranging from finely crafted, wear-everywhere T-shirts from German heritage brand Merz b. Schwanen and TSA-friendly skin-care products by Susanne Kaufmann to artisanal chocolates by Patrick Roger, which are sure to calm any pre-flight jitters.

The store is meant to capture the lifestyle of Rimowa’s well-traveled customers with its luxe assortment of in-flight must-haves, which are further complemented by shelves stocked with wanderlust-inspiring books and magazines and a selection of fine aluminum pens from Kaweco—perfect for jotting down must-try cafés or can’t-miss museums. For those just settling into Los Angeles, fresh cold-pressed juice and healthy snacks designed to prevent and remedy travel fatigue and jetlag-induced delirium are also available.

Rimowa’s Beverly Hills Pop-Up will be open until mid-2018, when the brand’s flagship Los Angeles store, which is currently being remodeled, will unveil a thoroughly modern new look.

Comments

