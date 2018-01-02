4 Scandinavian Menswear Labels Sure to Make Waves in 2018

While the distinguished Scandinavian philosophies of home design and the culinary arts have long inspired citizens of the world, the practical-yet-sophisticated men’s fashions of Denmark, Sweden, and Norway are not as widely recognized. Here, we present four menswear brands from Scandinavia that deserve to be on your radar.

Tiger of Sweden

Though originally founded in 1903 in Uddevalla, Sweden as a tailoring house, the company underwent a renewal in the early 1990s, focusing its efforts on modernization. More recently, Sweden-born Burberry alum Christoffer Lundman took the creative helm of the company, and today, the brand is well-established as a world-class purveyor of classic, unfussy eveningwear, offering slim-silhouette suiting and separates. Sleek, sensible new styles include the Lamonte wool check suit ($825), velvet blazer ($555), and cotton striped Farrell button-down shirt ($170). (Available stateside through the online retailer Ssense.)

Mismo

Established in 2006 and based in Copenhagen, Mismo offers pared-down accessories for men on the go. Though the core of the young label’s collection features a wide range of travel friendly bags, including chic backpacks, totes, and briefcases, its selection of wallets, tech cases, and belts is also strong. Crafted from premium, durable canvas and leather, the all of the Danish brand’s simple offerings are built to last long and achieve a patina over time. Notable pieces include the utility tote in military green ($635), the MS Sprint backpack ($721), and MS Weekend bag ($485).

Stutterheim

After discovering his late grandfather’s 1960s-era fisherman’s raincoat at an abandoned family barn on the Swedish island of Arholma, Alexander Stutterheim was inspired to spearhead a modern revival of the classic style, thus launching his eponymous outerwear company in 2010. Within a few short years, Stutterheim’s waterproof, rubber-coated handmade coats and jackets caught the eye of Barneys New York, earned the fandom of Kanye West, and sparked a collaboration with Jay Z, and now the line is available worldwide. In December, the brand debuted the Stutterheim x Marni capsule collection in partnership with the playful Italian clothier, presenting a line of colorful coats (from $790) sure to combat stormy grey skies.

J.Lindeberg

Stockholm-based J.Lindeberg has a knack for putting a stylish, tailored twist on athleisure and activewear without sacrificing functionality. The label was founded 20 years ago, and today is available at more than 900 stores across the globe, with outposts everywhere from Los Angeles to Seoul. J.Lindeberg’s offerings range from slim-cut velvet pants and wool mohair blazers to high-performance ski- and golf-specific attire, including new winter-ready styles like the Crillon 2L Down Jacket ($800, Mixed Hybrid Jacket ($295) and the surprisingly chic water- and windproof Paclite Pants ($375).