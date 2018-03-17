Look Sharp Without Wearing a Suit

This season, men’s clothes are hanging loose—but the shift to more relaxed lines, more forgiving silhouettes, and roomier outerwear doesn’t sacrifice sartorial style. Layering is essential for spring’s fluctuating weather, but it’s also a smart twist to dressing when a plaid overcoat is thrown over a prince of wales check bomber or a suede jacket tops off a silk blazer. Trench coats from Burberry and Pringle of Scotland came in unstructured shoulders and slouchy pants were the trend at Marni and Bottega Veneta. Leading designers proved that softer looks can still be sharp and that comfort is always classic.

