These 5 Vibrant Swim Trunks Are Perfect for the Pool-Party High Season

Though we are sure that you have already refreshed your swimwear wardrobe this summer, perhaps some of those trunks may already be a little worse for wear after months filled with Hamptons weekends and beachside getaways. So treat yourself this month to one (or two—isn’t the royal summer mantra “a pair and a spare”?) new swimsuit to see you through the rest of the pool-party high season. These playfully patterned pairs from the likes of Orlebar Brown, Frescobol Carioca, and Vilebrequin will add a flash of personal style to your collection—and will make a bold statement on beaches from Malibu to the Maldives.