These 5 Vibrant Swim Trunks Are Perfect for the Pool-Party High Season
Round out your summer swimwear wardrobe with one of these playfully patterned pairs.
Though we are sure that you have already refreshed your swimwear wardrobe this summer, perhaps some of those trunks may already be a little worse for wear after months filled with Hamptons weekends and beachside getaways. So treat yourself this month to one (or two—isn’t the royal summer mantra “a pair and a spare”?) new swimsuit to see you through the rest of the pool-party high season. These playfully patterned pairs from the likes of Orlebar Brown, Frescobol Carioca, and Vilebrequin will add a flash of personal style to your collection—and will make a bold statement on beaches from Malibu to the Maldives.