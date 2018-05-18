5 Festive Essentials to Pack for Memorial Day Weekend

No matter where you’re jetting off to this Memorial Day weekend, chances are the dress code will remain laid-back. Think linen and seersucker for the Hamptons, tailored swim trunks for Malibu, or vibrant camp collared shirts for Miami. And while you are hopefully going to be simply kicking back by the pool, you shouldn’t let all opportunities for a bit of sartorial fun pass you by. Read on to discover five festive picks to throw in your carryall bag for the upcoming long weekend that are sure to keep you looking sharp while you let loose.