5 Looks You’ll Want to Wear All Season from Giorgio Armani’s Latest Collection
From soft suits to luxuriously mixed textures, the Italian icon’s fall collection was full of covetable pieces.
Nearly 40 years after Richard Gere’s fluid, lightweight suits in the cult classic American Gigolo put Giorgio Armani on the map, the designer continues to define menswear’s sartorial landscape. An expert at balancing his brand’s DNA while shifting the high-fashion needle forward, this season, Armani presented a collection full of his signature soft silhouettes made modern by an of-the-moment, wear-anywhere sensibility. With nearly 100 looks to choose from, we’ve narrowed down five of the key pieces—from luxe textures to statement-making coats—that should be in your closet this season.