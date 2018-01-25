5 Sunglasses to Slip On During Winter’s Brightest Days

Even if you’re not jetting off on a well-deserved tropical getaway this season, chances are your wardrobe could use a fresh pair of sunglasses. The following five styles—from both old-favorite brands and a few under-the-radar labels—will inject a dose of stylish swagger into winter outfits and are perfect for both frosty bright mornings and days when your eyes could use a bit of extra shielding from surprisingly reflective gray skies.