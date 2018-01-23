5 Wardrobe Essentials for the Power Player

Whether you’ve got an office in the C-suite or not, chances are you want to look like the power player you are while at work. Though an impeccably tailored suit (like the ones crafted by these top-notch bespoke houses) is the obvious first place to start when building a sharp professional wardrobe, accessories like face-framing eyewear and a sumptuous leather briefcase are equally important when it comes to looking like you mean business. Keep reading to discover the five essential pieces every tycoon should have in his wardrobe.