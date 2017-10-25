6 Boots Worth Drooling Over This Fall

Now that the delightfully crisp days of fall are in full swing, it’s time to trade in your cotton polos for chunky sweaters and your seersucker for flannel. And when it comes to footwear, autumn is prime time for boots; this fall’s offerings are especially robust, ranging from elegant Chelsea boots to rugged hikers perfect for a day out in the elements. Whether you plan to go for the full fall fantasy, picking apples amidst the changing foliage, or are just partaking in the occasional pumpkin-spiced libation, embrace the season on the right foot with one of these six standout pairs of boots.