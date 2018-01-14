6 Fresh Swim Trunks That Have Us Dreaming of Our Next Tropical Getaway

If you’re lucky enough to already have your tropical winter getaway on the books, chances are you’re going to need a new pair of swim trunks for days spent on far-flung beaches and soaking up the sun beside a glistening infinity pool. These six styles from both longtime favorite brands and a few new labels are sure to make a splash as 2018 heats up. They’re the perfect addition to your getaway bag—and even just browsing through them may be enough to lift those winter blues.